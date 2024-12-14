Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 77,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

