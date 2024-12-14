Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Update

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Avon Protection stock remained flat at C$16.74 during midday trading on Friday. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.61.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

