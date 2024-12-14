B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,305,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

