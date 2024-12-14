BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.87. BAB shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 29,238 shares traded.

BAB Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

BAB Increases Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. BAB’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

