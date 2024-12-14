Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Baidu stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. 2,420,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,490. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. Baidu has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Swedbank AB raised its position in Baidu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 43,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Baidu by 31.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 24,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

