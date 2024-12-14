Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.63), with a volume of 2078338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.53).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.73. The firm has a market cap of £883.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,790.00.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

