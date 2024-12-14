Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) versus Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Critical Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fuchs pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Fuchs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter N/A N/A N/A Fuchs 8.52% 16.61% 12.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.99 $1.58 billion N/A N/A Fuchs $3.83 billion 1.60 $306.29 million $0.62 17.76

This table compares Bankinter and Fuchs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bankinter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuchs.

Summary

Fuchs beats Bankinter on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.