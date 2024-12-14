Barclays Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $141.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $146.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $96.28 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.