Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.65 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 268.35 ($3.39), with a volume of 127611250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.65 ($3.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.42) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292 ($3.69).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.14), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($343,829.31). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($136,714.29). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.