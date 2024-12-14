Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $29,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 3.3 %

TENB stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,273.34. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $89,950.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,745.60. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

