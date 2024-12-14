Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $419.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $297.25 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

