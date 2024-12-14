Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.28 and traded as low as C$24.40. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 3,228,058 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

The company has a market cap of C$41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total value of C$547,298.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,834 shares of company stock worth $4,017,999. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

