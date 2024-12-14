Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,825.56 ($35.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,462 ($31.07). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,476 ($31.25), with a volume of 401,770 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.60) to GBX 3,200 ($40.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.44).

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,766.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,823.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 38 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,166.67%.

In other Bellway news, insider Simon Scougall bought 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,528 ($31.91) per share, for a total transaction of £13,019.20 ($16,432.16). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.11), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,122,376.26). Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

