BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

