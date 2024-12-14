Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $237.69 and last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 3241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,015,227.50. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,644 shares of company stock worth $5,661,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

