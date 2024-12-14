BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 528,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,317,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,773,555.46. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.