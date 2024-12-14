BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BCAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 528,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,651. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

