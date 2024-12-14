BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
