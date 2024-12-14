BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BHK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

