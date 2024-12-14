BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

