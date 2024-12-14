BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.