BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.
