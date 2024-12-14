BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 118,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,187. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

