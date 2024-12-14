BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 118,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,187. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.