BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 187,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,172. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

