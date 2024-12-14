BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 70,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

