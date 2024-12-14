BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 74,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

