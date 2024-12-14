BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
MUC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,232. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.