BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MUC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,232. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

