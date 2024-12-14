BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MHD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,135. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.