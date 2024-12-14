BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

