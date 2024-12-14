BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

