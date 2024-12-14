BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,921. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

