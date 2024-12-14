BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 85,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

