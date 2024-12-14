BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. 249,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,805. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

