BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 143,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

