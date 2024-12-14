BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 93,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,660. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

