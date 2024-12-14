BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 93,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,660. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
