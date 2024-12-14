Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Blue Star Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51.
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
