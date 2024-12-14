Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 19.2% in November

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. 107,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,592. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. FMR LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

