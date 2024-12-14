Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BBLG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

