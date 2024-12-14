Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of Brera stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 92,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,220. Brera has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

