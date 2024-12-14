Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,292 ($16.31), with a volume of 110066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,289 ($16.27).

Britvic Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,283.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,227.

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.