Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,874.73 ($23.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,520 ($19.18). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($19.94), with a volume of 11,117 shares.

BRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.14) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,677.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,872.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £257.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4,115.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

