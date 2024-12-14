Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 69.53 and last traded at 69.53. 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at 70.98.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is 60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.72.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported 1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.71 by 0.27. The firm had revenue of 83.80 million for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

