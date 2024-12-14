BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $3,682.20.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.