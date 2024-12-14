BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $3,682.20.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

