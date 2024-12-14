Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.

CS opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$5,249,450.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,110 shares of company stock worth $12,866,429. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

