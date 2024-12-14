Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Enters Material Definitive Agreement and Announces Stock RepurchaseOn December 9, 2024, Chewy, Inc. filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting its entry into a material definitive agreement.Chewy, Inc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chewy’s 8K filing here.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?