Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires A$99,973.70 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) insider Neal Barclay bought 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.90 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$99,973.70 ($63,677.52).
Chorus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.61.
Chorus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.