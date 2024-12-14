Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires A$99,973.70 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) insider Neal Barclay bought 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.90 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$99,973.70 ($63,677.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.61.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

