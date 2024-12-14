Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,323,150. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.