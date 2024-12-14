Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 48.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 363.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $366.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $212.05 and a 12 month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

