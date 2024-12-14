Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.7 %

Crane stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $106.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

