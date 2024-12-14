Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,296,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

