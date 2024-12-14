Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Raised to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 96.97%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

