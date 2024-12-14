Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue — Dividend of $3.27

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.2669 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE STK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 88,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

